Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $30,309.84 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84.

On Thursday, February 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

