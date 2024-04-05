Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $557.25 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ankr has a market cap of $557.25 million and approximately $48.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00021055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,605.75 or 0.99993223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00126106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0535994 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $52,140,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.