Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Raised to $13.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

Annexon stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

