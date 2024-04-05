Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9,135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $270,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 78,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,721.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:APO traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $114.11. 719,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

