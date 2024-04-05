Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.65 and last traded at $170.49. 13,130,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,774,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 150,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 211,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.