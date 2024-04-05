Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

APLD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 71.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 332,565 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

