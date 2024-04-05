Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 2.8%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. 64,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

APLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

