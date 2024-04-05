Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 2.8%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. 64,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

