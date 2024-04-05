Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 8% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 1,633,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,221,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

