ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.57. The company had a trading volume of 427,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,722. The company has a market cap of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.66. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.41 and a 12-month high of C$25.71.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.0024116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

