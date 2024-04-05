Archer Aviation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 25,972 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 575% compared to the average volume of 3,848 call options.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:ACHR remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. 1,083,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,971. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

