Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 965 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

