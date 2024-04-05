Arcus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

