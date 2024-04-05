Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $469.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

