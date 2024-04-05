Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $187,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.8 %

RTX opened at $99.32 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

