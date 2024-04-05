Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,507 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

