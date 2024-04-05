Arcus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

