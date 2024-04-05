Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

