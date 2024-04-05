Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 264,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 5.88% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

