Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.42 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $120.70 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00025172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

