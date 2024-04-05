Ardor Price Hits $0.12 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $117.89 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00066909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00025297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

