Argus Cuts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $20.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.47.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

