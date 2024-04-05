Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.72 and last traded at $300.09. 549,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,444,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average is $237.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $169,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock valued at $93,834,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.