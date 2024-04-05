Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,376 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

KLA Stock Up 1.6 %

KLAC traded up $10.97 on Friday, reaching $683.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

