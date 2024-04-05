Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.08 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.62. 178,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

