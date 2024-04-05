Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $13,442,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.28. 397,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,682. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

