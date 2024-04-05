Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.76. 54,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,279. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

