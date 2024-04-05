Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $24.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,228.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,996. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $714.98 and a one year high of $1,246.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

