Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,794 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.03. 318,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,716. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

