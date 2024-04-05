Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.17. 147,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $249.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

