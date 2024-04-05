Arizona State Retirement System Sells 699 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

APH stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.96. 425,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,692. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

