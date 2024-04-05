Arizona State Retirement System Sells 923 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 214,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.