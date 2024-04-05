Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.79. 348,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,011. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.14.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

