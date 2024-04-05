Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,489.18. 66,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,627.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,512.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

