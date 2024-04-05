Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.99. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

