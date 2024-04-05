Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 5,055,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,293,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

