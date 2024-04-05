Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 129,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,056. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

