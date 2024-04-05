Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,562,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. 1,472,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,392. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

