Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 13,068 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of Fiverr International worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 438,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $764.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

