Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,964 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 2,951,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,194. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

