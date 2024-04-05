Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 10,515 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,595. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

