Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 160 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $381.03. The company has a market cap of $190.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

