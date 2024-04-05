Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 28,004 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCG traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

