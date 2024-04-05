Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 6,885 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.04.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.01. 1,322,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.