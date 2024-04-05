Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,752 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 64,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

