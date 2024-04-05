ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($4.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.55). The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

