Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,659. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

