Arvest Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. 99,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,999. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.