Arvest Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,683 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $205.09. 18,803,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,528,059. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average is $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

