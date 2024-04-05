Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

